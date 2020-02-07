Union government charges former Kashmir CMs under PSA

The central government has expressed its intent when after 6 months of detention of Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, former CMs of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir had booked them under the PSA(Public Safety Act). The new development is clearly to extend the detention of the leaders, as the draconian PSA law empowers the central government to detain an individual for up to two years without a trial.

NC general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar and senior PDP functionary Sartaj Madani are also charged under PSA. The decision to detain Omar and Mehbooba under the PSA “to prevent a breach of peace” was taken at a meeting between the police brass and chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam. It means that all three former CMs of J&K are now detained under PSA.

The PSA was initially enacted by Omar Abdulla’s grandfather Sheikh Abdullah to check smuggling activities at 1978.