Vijay Sethupathi to romance Nayanthara and Samantha

‘Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupathi to romance south-Indian actresses Nayanthara and Samantha in his next movie. The film will a triangular love story.

It is reported that Vignesh Shivan will be the director of the film titled ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal’ . The story is around Vijay Sethupathi’s love affair with 2 entirely different women in different time periods. Samantha is being sounded like the second heroine. Shooting is likely to start in April.

Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara have worked together previously in ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’, also directed by Vignesh Shivan, and ‘Imaikkaa Nodigal’. Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha were part of ‘Super Deluxe. But they did not have any combination scenes.

The official announcement regarding the film is expected to be made very soon.