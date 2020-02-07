Latest NewsIndia

“Yediyurappa Govt not stable can fall at any moment”,says HD Kumaraswamy

Feb 7, 2020, 05:59 am IST
Kumaraswamy

The former chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led government is not stable and it can fall at any moment.

“Karnataka Government is not a stable one. With the developments taking place, it can fall at any moment,” HD Kumaraswamy told reporters when asked to comment on the Karnataka Cabinet expansion.

Earlier in the day, 10 MLAs including Ramesh Jarkiholi, Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, and BA Basavaraja took oath as Cabinet Ministers at Raj Bhawan in Bengaluru.

