Delhi Election: ‘Sixth Sense’ of Manoj Tiwari tells him who will form the government in Delhi: See Inside

Lok Sabha MP and actor turned politician Manoj Tiwari has claimed that BJP will form the government in Delhi. The state president of BJP has said this on the polling day for Delhi Assembly election.

“I feel vibrations from all sides … today my sixth sense is telling me that this time a BJP government will be formed,” Tiwari said after casting his vote at a polling booth at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School at Yamuna Vihar.

“We will win 50-plus seats and form a government with people blessing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership” , he added.

In the present assembly BJP has only three seats. The ruling AAP has won 67 seats out of total 70 seats. The Congress has not won any seat in the last assembly election held in 2015.

BJP’s fortunes will rise exponentially and that the party would win at least 50 seats, said Tiwari. The BJP has won all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha election