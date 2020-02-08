Durga Krishna’s character in ‘Ram’ revealed

The shooting for the film ‘Ram’ directed by Jeethu Joseph is progressing at a rapid pace. Ram makes the teaming up of Mohanlal and filmmaker jeethu Joseph after mega blockbuster Drishyam’

Mohanlal and Trisha play the lead roles in this big -budget action-thriller film. Trisha plays a doctor named Vineetha in the film.

Durga Krishna of ‘Vimaanam’ fame will be seen as Trisha’s sister in ‘Ram’. Durga has earlier done notable roles in films like ‘Pretham 2’ and ‘Love Action Drama’.

Indrajith Sukumaran, Adil Hussain, Durga Krishna, Chandhunath and Leona Lishoy also play crucial roles in the film. The film will shooted at Chennai, Dhanushkodi, Delhi and l London, Turkey and Cairo.

Ramesh R Pillai and Sudhan S Pillai are jointly producing the film under the banner of Abhishek Films. The film will be released in Pooja season in October.