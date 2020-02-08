Granda’s cute reply to facebook’s ‘what’s on your mind’,will make you smile for his innocense

Many Facebook users may have got over facebooks usual query ‘What is on your mind’.For many, it is a space for keying in there complex thoughts and ideas as their status update. But an elderly grandpa who is slow learning facebook took the query seriously and his reply is hilarious and thought-pinching at the same time.

Twitter user Agha made a Facebook account for his grandfather and taught him how to use it. The next day, he spotted that his nanaji‘s(grandpa) status read, “my wife”. When asked what had transcribed for him to post such a message, the young man got a very cute reply. Grandfather innocently replied with his weak voice ‘Facebook puch rahatha what’s on your mind’, So I said ‘my wife’.

As people around the world are busy celebrating love for the Valentine’s Week, the sweet romance of the elderly couple definitely set some very high standards of old school romance.