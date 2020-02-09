Emirates Airlines announces cancellation of flights: Details inside

Leading air carrier in the GCC, Emirates Airlines has announced that its flights service to London will be suspended.The flight to London were cancelled due to ‘Storm Ciara’ which is sweeping the Europe with winds up to 80 mph.Storm Ciara is supposed to bring heavy rain in Europe, especially in England.

The flight to Heathrow Airport in London EK029 has been suspended due to adverse weather condition said Emirates Airlines in its website. Etihad Airways has earlier informed that its flight to London was delayed.

English dailies reported that around 200 flight to Europe had been cancelled or delayed, reported English dailies.