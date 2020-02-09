GoAir launches direct flights from Doha: Details inside

One of India’s leading private airline, GoAir will soon launch direct flights from Doha in Qatar connecting Mumbai. The service connecting Mumbai-Doha will begin from March 19.

The G8-7 flight to Hamad International Airport will leave from Mumbai at 5.50 pm and will reach at Doha at 7.30 pm. The flight number G8-8 to Mumbai will depart from Doha at 8.30 pm and will arrive at Mumbai at 2.40am.

Booking of tickets for this service has began, informed GoAir. At present Qatar Airways, Air India, Air India Express and Indigo has service connecting India and Doha.

Earlier Air India has announced that their Mumbai-Doha service will begin from February 21. There will three services on Friday, Sunday and Tuesday. The flight to Doha will leave Mumbai at 11.15am and will reach Doha at 12.35 pm. The return flight will depart from Doha at 2.05 pm and will arrive at Mumbai at 8.00 pm. The ticket booking for this service has been started.

The ticket fare to Doha -Mumbai is 735 Riyal and Mumbai -Doha is 785 Riyal.