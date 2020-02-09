Salman Khan cries after Shilpa Shetty makes jokes of him: See the video

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is the ‘most eligible bachelor’ in the country. Salman Khan who is aged 54 still continues as a bachelor and not at all interested giving up his ‘single’ status.

Now a video of Salman Khan crying as Shilpa Shetty making joke of him is becoming viral on social media. The video is actually the promo video of TV reality show Big Boss. Salman Khan is the presenter of the show.

In the video, Shilpa Shetty jokes that he will understand the true meaning of devastation after he gets married, to which he pretends to cry.

The 20-second clip begins with Salman happily dancing to the Tadap Tadap song from his film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Shilpa enters the frame and jokes, “Get married, then you will understand the true meaning of devastation!” He then pretends to burst into tears.