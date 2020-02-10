Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Actress Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati, pics goes viral : See Pics

Feb 10, 2020, 01:43 pm IST
Less than a minute

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is currently on a religious trip to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.The Dhadak actress took to Instagram Sunday and posted a gamut of photographs from her trip. According to comments on her images, Janhvi trekked it all the way to the top of Tirumala town to make it to the shrine.

The actor took to Instagram stories to share pictures from the trek.The pictures she posted on the photo-sharing website, Janhvi, who is dressed in a white salwar kameez paired with a yellow dupatta, can be seen looking away from the camera and smiling.

She captioned it with rainbow and sunshine emojis.

View this post on Instagram

??

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

is-janhvi-declined-christopher-nolans-offer-for-dhadak

 

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close