GST collection crossed Rs.1 lakh crore in last three months

The GST revenue for the last three months has crossed one lakh crore rupees in each month. This was revelaed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The GST collection all through the country for the last three months amounted to more than Rs.1 lakh crore each month. The union minister also informed that the arrears of the share in GST revenue for states will be paid in tow installments. She made ti clear that no state will sidelined in the sharing or GST revenue.

The Union Finance minister also said that the union government has allocated 2 lakh 83 thousand crore rupees for the development rural areas and agriculture.