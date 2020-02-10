Hot actress Poonam Pandey files criminal case against Shilpa Shetty’s husband: Know the reason

Hot actress and model Poonam Pandey has all set to approach Mumbai High Court against Raj Kundra, the businessmen husband of Shilpa Shetty. Earlier police has refused to write an FIR against Raj Kundra.

Poonam has signed a contract with Armsprime Media in 2019. It was an app making company. Poonam was to get a fixed share of the profits. Apart from this, the actress says that she canceled the contract when she came to know that there was a difference in profit sharing.

As soon as she came out of this contract, she starts getting calls on her phone number. In which different things were being talked about. According to Poonam, she complained to the police but police refused to register a case against Raj Kundra.

She had been out of the country for three months thinking that everything could be alright when she comes back but the situation has not changed. She changed her face but nothing has changed.