Kerala Medical student awaits for third swab test for Corona

The first Indian to be affected with Coronavirus, a 20-year-old woman studying medical science in Wuhan is recovering from the dreaded disease.

Her second swab test result has arrived and in it, she is reported to be clean of the virus. However, for her discharge the third swab test should also be negative. She is being treated in a special isolation ward in Thrissur medical college. The other two students one from Kasargode and Alleppey are also recovering in Kanjangad and Alleppey Medical colleges.

Kerala’s health sector had received international accolades for its progressive approach in vector and disease control with the state successively warding off the Nippa virus- a year ago.