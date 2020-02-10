Mohanlal reveals when will ‘Empuraan’ start rolling

Malayalam film ‘Lucifer’ directed by Prithviraj starring Mohanlal in the lead role is the biggest blockbuster in the Malayalam film industry. The film has a massive success and has collected Rs.200 crore form worldwide collections.

The makers of the film has announced that a second and third part will follow soon. The sequel of the film was announced June last year. The film is titled ‘Empuraan’.

The film will mark the teaming up of Mohanlal, director Prithviraj, scriptwriter Murali Gopy and producer Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Mohanlal has now revelaed that the film will start rolling by this year. Mohanlal made this revelation at the Vanitha Film Awards night at Kochi. The superstar has revelaed that the film will start by this year end.

Empuraan’ will have Mohanlal as Khureshi Ab’raam aka Stephen Nedumbally. Prithviraj, apart from directing the film, will be reprising his role of Zayed Masood.