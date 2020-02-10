Oscars 2020 : Here’s the full list of winners

The 2020 Oscars are finally here, and it’s time to honor the movies of last year and the people — directors, actors, writers, editors, and more — who created them.

Industry awards handed out over the past few weeks have made director Sam Mendes’s 1917 the Best Picture frontrunner; the film has already been honored by the Producers Guild, Directors Guild, the BAFTAs, and the Golden Globes. Meanwhile, the favorites in the four acting categories are Brad Pitt (up for Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Laura Dern (up for Supporting Actress for Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (up for Lead Actor for Joker), and Reneé Zellweger (up for Lead Actress for Judy), after seemingly winning every award on the circuit.

But if there’s anything predictable about the Oscars, it’s that these frontrunners’ wins aren’t written in stone (see: Moonlight’s win in 2017).

With that said, here’s the full list of 2020 Oscar winners, which we will continue updating live throughout the ceremony:

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. **WINNER**

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4 **WINNER**

Animated Short

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love **WINNER**

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Original Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite