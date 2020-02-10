Pakistan minister is extremely happy over exit polls predicting victory of AAP: See what he said

Science and Technology Minister of Pakistan, Fawad Chaudhry, who is known for his anti-India statements and remarks is celebrating the exit poll results predicting the victory of ruling Aam Aadmi party (AAP) in New Delhi assembly election. He celebrated the news of AAP’s possible win.

Fawad Chaudhary took to his micro blogging website to express his happiness over the victory of AAP.

Very happy on extremists regime defeat in Delhi elections, hope #Modi will learn from this defeat and review policies of hatred — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 8, 2020

For this BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra gave a befitting reply. “Look who’s talking..Terrorists calling names!!”, tweeted Sambit patra.

Terrorists calling names!! https://t.co/BTFbPvsccG — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) February 9, 2020

Almost all exit polls and opinion polls had predicted a landslide victory to the ruling AAP in the 70-seat Delhi Assembly. The counting of votes will take place at 11 February.