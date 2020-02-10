Sachin Tendulkar bats for an over after 5 years, Fans emotional holding for the moment

Dubbed ‘The God of Cricket’, Sachin Tendulkar who retired from cricket in November 2013, came back to the crease for an over to face Aussie woman pacer Ellysse Perry. Tendulkar despite the advice of doctors came to bat accepting Perry’s challenge as his presence could boost the income from the charity match, the proceedings of which will go to bush fire victims which devastated parts of Australia.

He came out to bat during the innings break between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI. Just the presence of Tendulkar at the crease holding the bat with his unique posture was an emotionally loaded moment for a multitude of his fans with many crying out nostalgically.“Wait, am I back in the ’90s or early 2000s again? Wish I could!!” tweeted a fan while sharing a video of Tendulkar’s game.

Tendulkar also put for auction the world cup winning stump for the fund collection.