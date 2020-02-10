Sister of Omar Abdullah moves to Supreme Court challenging slapping of PSA

Sister of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah- Sara Abdullah Pilot, on Monday, moved the Supreme Court challenging the center slapping the stringent Public Safety Act and sought immediate release of her brother. The draconian PSA empowers the center to detain any individual for up to two years without even the provision of any legal formality.

In her petition, Sara has alleged that the arrest of her brother is a violation of the constitutional right to Freedom of Speech and is part of a “consistent and concerted effort to muzzle all political rivals”.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Justice N V Ramana.