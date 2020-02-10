Speeding boat crashes into another : 2 killed ,several injured ; Watch Video

Two speedboats collided off Phuket’s east coast on Monday morning. The incident reportedly occurred in a channel connecting two main harbours of Phuket island with a bay at its eastern part. CCTV footage of the tragic collision was published on social media, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

“At this time, the investigation into the collision is still ongoing. Officers will inspect the scene of the accident before travelling to see the injured persons at the hospitals next”, Marine Police Region 8 Chief Col Prasert Srikhunrat stated.

According to the Russian Embassy, over 20 people who were injured in the incident are Russian nationals.