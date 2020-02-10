Latest NewsSports

U-19 World Cup Final : Bangladesh bowler nearly hits Indian opener Divyansh Saxena on his head ; Watch Video

Feb 10, 2020, 07:56 am IST
After winning the toss, Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali invited India to bat in the title clash on Sunday. While India are bidding for their fifth Under-19 World Cup title, Bangladesh are eyeing their maiden major ICC trophy. The intensity of the match skyrocketed in the second over of the match as Tanzim Hasan Sakib nearly hit Divyansh Saxena on his head. Saxena had played a forward defensive shot right back to the bowler and Sakib threw the ball towards the stumps but it nearly hit the batsman on his head. The duo later got involved in a heated exchange on the field.

