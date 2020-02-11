AAP leads in big number, BJP goes far behind

The counting of Delhi elections have begun in the capital. The early counting shows Aam Admi Party (AAP) leading in most of the regions with 53 votes. BJP, which happened to be a major opposition is seen to lag behind in big numbers with 19 seats in its hand. Congress on the other hand has not opened any account so far.

Exit polls have also predicted a better performance for the BJP, which powered its campaign on the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests at Shaheen Bagh. The campaign has been bitter and polarised, the political discourse bogged down by hate speeches. A last-minute controversy arose after the voting, over the Election Commission’s delay in announcing the final polling figures. Mr Kejriwal’s AAP has alleged tinkering of Electronic Voting Machines – possibility the poll commission brushed off. The BJP said AAP was making excuses for defeat even before the votes have been counted.