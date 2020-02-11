Actress Kamya Punjabi’s wedding videos,photos goes viral : Watch Here

Kamya Punjabi got hitched to Shalabh Dang in dual wedding ceremonies on February 11. The couple first had a traditional Punjabi wedding at a Gurudwara at around 1 pm, followed by a Hindu wedding in the evening. While the day wedding was a close affair with only the members of the family and their close friends as guests, the Hindu wedding ceremony saw more people who arrived to bless the couple.

The photos and the videos of Kamya-Shalabh’s wedding are currently going viral on social media. Kamya looks stunning decked in red and orange while the groom dresses up in a golden sherwani. The couple radiates beauty and love together. The actor kept everything about her wedding quite traditional. She and Shalabh had all the pre-wedding functions organised at Kamya’s residence.