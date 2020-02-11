Actress Kamya Punjabi’s wedding videos,photos goes viral : Watch Here

Kamya Punjabi got hitched to Shalabh Dang in dual wedding ceremonies on February 11. The couple first had a traditional Punjabi wedding at a Gurudwara at around 1 pm, followed by a Hindu wedding in the evening. While the day wedding was a close affair with only the members of the family and their close friends as guests, the Hindu wedding ceremony saw more people who arrived to bless the couple.
The photos and the videos of Kamya-Shalabh’s wedding are currently going viral on social media. Kamya looks stunning decked in red and orange while the groom dresses up in a golden sherwani. The couple radiates beauty and love together. The actor kept everything about her wedding quite traditional. She and Shalabh had all the pre-wedding functions organised at Kamya’s residence.
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations ? my beautiful couple ? May God bless you with a long happy married life with lots of happiness love an success ? ? shaadi Mubarak ? . . . Haye this smile ? kisi ki nazar na lage Shaadi ?? ?? ? I’m getting emotional for my princess ? i love youuuuuuu ? . . . Couple goals or what ? @shalabhdang @panjabikamya 2020 is your year ? ?? ? happy happy happpyyyyyyy me . . . Congratulations on the new beginning baby I’m so happy for you both ? you look amazing so much glow Ma’sha’Allah May God always be with you an keep u smiling always ? the good time are here ? . . . #kpismagic @panjabikamya #starplus #colours #tellywood #photooftheday #swag #love #sad #happiness #s4s #l4l #c4c #f4f #food #insta #instadaily #instagood #likeforlikesback #shalabhkamya #kamyashalabh #shubhmangalkasha #kasha
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations ? my beautiful couple ? May God bless you with a long happy married life with lots of happiness love an success ? ? shaadi Mubarak ? . . . Haye this smile ? kisi ki nazar na lage Shaadi ?? ?? ? I’m getting emotional for my princess ? i love youuuuuuu ? . . . Couple goals or what ? @shalabhdang @panjabikamya 2020 is your year ? ?? ? happy happy happpyyyyyyy me . . . Congratulations on the new beginning baby I’m so happy for you both ? you look amazing so much glow Ma’sha’Allah May God always be with you an keep u smiling always ? the good time are here ? . . . #kpismagic @panjabikamya #starplus #colours #tellywood #photooftheday #swag #love #sad #happiness #s4s #l4l #c4c #f4f #food #insta #instadaily #instagood #likeforlikesback #shalabhkamya #kamyashalabh #shubhmangalkasha #kasha
Post Your Comments