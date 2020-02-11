Car bomb blast outside military university : 6 killed,several injured

At least six people were killed and 12 others injured after a suicide bomb explosion took place outside a military university in Kabul on Tuesday, according to the Afghan Ministry of Interior.There were some casualties reported, the ministry further added.

Nasrat Rahimi said, “The blast affected several people, including civilians and military personnel. More information will be shared with the media later”.

He also said that “the number of victims is still being counted”.

One of the witnesses said, “The car bomb explosion, which caused panic among residents, took place at 7.05 am after military students and university employees were arriving and waiting to enter Marshal Fahim National Defense University”.

Several warning shots were also fired by security forces right after the blast.

The explosion also damaged several vehicles running along the busy road.

Rescue teams, police and security forces rushed to the site and all the casualties were sent to the hospital.No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.