Chetan Bhagat and Prakash Raj’s reaction to Delhi polls fills the air on internet

Reacting to the consecutive third landslide victory of AAP at Delhi, many eminent Bollywood stars have put forth their comments.

Bollywood scriptwriter and author of ‘Half Girlfriend’, Chetan Bhagat drawing a sharp jibe at the Grand old Party commented why Congress doesn’t accept Kejriwal as their leader. Bhagat said the Congress Party is inching towards a total loss and the career prospects of its workers are going to end. Continuing, Chetan Bhagat advised party workers to accept Kejriwal as their leader.

Prakash Raj well known for his sarcastic comments against BJP in a tweet slammed BJP has nothing to offer other than bullets, Terrorists, Biriyani and hate speech. Later in a tweet, he keyed,” Capital punishment..gun wielders are thrashed with a broomstick”. The thespian is openly vocal against extreme right-wingers after the assassination of eminent Journalists and activist Gauri Lankesh in September 2017.