SP Chief says Delhi’s message will go across India, Takes a dig on Yogi

Akhilesh said, “The message of Delhi election result will go across the country. People have voted for development and progress.” “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is failing in its attempts of hatred politics,” Akhilesh added. Delivering a sharp jibe at his main contender at home turf -UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh said that “where ever our Baba(Yogi) went for campaigning, BJP failed miserably”.Yogi Adityanath was the star campaigner for BJP in Delhi.