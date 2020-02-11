U-19 World Cup 2020 : Five players including three Bangladeshis sanctioned by ICC

Bangladesh created history in the Under-19 World Cup as they won their first major ICC tournament by beating India by three wickets in a tense and emotional final at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. However, following the end of the match, there were unruly scenes which witnessed an altercation between India and Bangladesh players. India Under-19 Cricket Team coach Paras Mhambarey was seen restraining the Indian players. Following the fight which was described as ‘ugly’ by Indian cricket team skipper Priyam Garg, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has come down hard on the players involved in the fight.

Three Bangladesh players were fined while two Indian players received heavy fines. The Bangladesh players who were punished were Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan. Rakibul had struck the winning runs as Bangladesh chased down a revised target of 170 in 46 overs after India were bowled out for 177 to win the Under-19 World Cup title. All three were handed six demerit points and found guilty of a level three breach of the ICC code of conduct.