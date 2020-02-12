AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy attacked, shots fired

AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy was attacked by unknown assailants on Tuesday night. The assailants fired at the AAP group killing one party worker on the spot and injuring another. The incident occurred when Yadav was returning from the temple.

“The convoy of Yadav was attacked. Unidentified men opened fire at the convoy when Yadav was returning from the temple after results. A party volunteer Ashok has been killed,” AAP MP Sanjay Singh told IANS. He blamed the law and order situation in Delhi for the incident.

AAP swept Delhi with a clean sweep winning 62 of the 70 Assembly seats on Tuesday.