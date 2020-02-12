BTS release their third concept photos and it could not be this similar to The Last Supper

BTS is making this wait for their album ‘Map Of The Soul 7’ worthwhile! Starting phase 3 from February 10, South Korean musicians BTS have released two concept photos already with themes of White Swans that depict their desire for perfection whereas the Black Swan theme is their showcase of unquenchable thirst. Now, the group has released third concept photos and they are enchanting.

Coming back to BTS’s photos especially the one where they have a meal together, it takes us back to ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’ music video where they are also seen having a supper. The Easter eggs takes us back to the ‘Wings’ era once again.

Also, let’s go back to Jungian theories too since most of their last album, Map Of The Soul: Persona, very much included Carl Jung’s theories. “He must celebrate a Last Supper with himself, and eat his own flesh and drink his own blood; which means that he must recognize and accept the other in himself,” is a quote from The Red Book of Jung.

While everyone continues decipher the photos with the theories and their interpretations, we’ll go and enjoy the beautiful artistic approach towards these concept photos.