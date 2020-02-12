Hours after AAP’s victory MLA Naresh Yadav shot; volunteer killed

AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s cavalcade was shot at late Tuesday in Delhi’s Kishangarh area by unidentified miscreants during a victory procession in his constituency Mehrauli that he won earlier in the day. One AAP volunteer was killed in the firing and another injured.

The AAP volunteer who died was identified by the party’s Mehrauli team as Ashok Mann. The injured volunteer, identified only as Harinder, has been admitted in hospital and is believed to be out of danger.

While Yadav was not available for an official comment, party sources said he was perturbed by the incident. Yadav is safe, the sources added.

An FIR has been filed but no arrests have been made so far, a Delhi Police source said.

Shots fired at AAP MLA@MLA_NareshYadav

and the volunteers accompanying him while they were on way back from temple. At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds. Another is injured. — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 11, 2020

Volunteer Ashok Mann has passed away in the attack at AAP MLA @MLA_NareshYadav Today we have lost one of our family member. May his soul rest in peace. — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 11, 2020

According to the source, Yadav was on his way home with some of his close associates who were following his vehicle in two separate cars. When his car stopped at a red light in the area near Fortis hospital, miscreants, who were in another car, opened fire at them.

“The miscreants too were inside a car. They fired several rounds at the cars. The MLA was saved as the bullet did not hit his car but the one behind,” the source said.

“The bullet pierced through the rear windshield of that car and hit the volunteer sitting on the rear seat. He died, while another one was injured,” the source added.

According to the police, the miscreants managed to escape from the spot.

A PCR call was made by the AAP volunteers, who also rushed the injured to the hospital.

The Delhi Police source told ThePrint that it appeared to be a case of “personal enmity”.

“It appears to be a case of personal enmity as the person who has died was involved in a criminal case. It could well be a case of gang rivalry and not related to the election,” he said.

“It is also a possibility that the men came for Naresh Yadav but did not know which car he was sitting in before they opened fire. We are exploring all angles,” the source added.

A police team has reached the spot and is recording the statements of the other AAP volunteers who witnessed the firing. The police are also looking to get footage from CCTV cameras in the

area.