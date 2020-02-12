ICC ODI Rankings released: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma rules the top spot

In cricket, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma continued their rule in the ODI rankings released by ICC. The latest ICC ODI rankings were released in Dubai.

Virat Kohli is in the top of the list of batsmen while Rohit Sharma is in the second position. Another Indian player Ravindra Jadeja has climbed three position to be placed at 7th position. Yuzvendra Chahal is in the 13th position.

In the ranking of bowlers, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has lost top position and is placed at the second position. Trent Boult of New Zealand replaced Bumrah. Kuldeep Yadav is in the 16th position.