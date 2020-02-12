Kabul terrified by bomb blast,6 killed

In the first bomb attack on Afghan capital Kabul this year, a suicide bomber blew himself near a military University killing 6 and injuring several scores. The government-run military University was formed under the US and its allies will for shaping Afghan cadets to fight alongside NATO army. The center had been a center for suicide attacks earlier.

“Six people including two civilians and four military personnel were killed,” interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told Reuters, adding that 12 people were wounded, five of them civilians. Taliban had denied its involvement in the blast. Taliban and US are now in negotiation talks under Qatar’s mediation efforts to strike a peace deal to the never-ending war which started after the US invasion of Afghanistan 18 years ago.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack in a statement released by his office.”The great nation of Afghanistan wants an end to violence, an end to the war, a ceasefire and an enduring peace,” he said.