Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices has ended in gain. The benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended in higher notes on today.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 41,565 higher by 349 points or 0.85%. NSE Nifty ended trading at 12,201 registering a gain of 0.77% or 93 points.

The top gainers in the market were Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank,Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Service, and Asian Paints.

The top losers in the market were IndusInd Bank, SBI, Sun Pharma, Ultratech Cement, NTPC, Titan, Yes Bank, Cipla and Power Grid.

The overall market breadth was negative as 1497 shares ended lower while 960 shares closed higher on BSE.