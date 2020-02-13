Aam Aadmi Party reveals it’s stand on Shaheen Bagh protests and CAA

The Aam Aadmi Party has revelaed its stand on the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests at Shaheen Bagh. The ruling party in Delhi has till now did not disclosed its stand on the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh.

AAP spokesperson and newly elected MLA of party Raghav Chadha has disclosed AAP’s stand on the protest. Raghav Chadha made it clear that law and order is under the union government. He also said that even the Citizenship Amendment Act is also something that concerns the Centre government.

“CAA is the centre’s work, we have nothing to do with this at all”, said Chadha. ‘ The BJP has tried every trick in the book for the last one month to communalise the elections. I won’t bogged down by these questions, we have nothing to do with it” said Chadha in an interview given to NDTV.