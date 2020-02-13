“Beef is a huge culprit in contributing to global warming”:Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asks Keralites to become vegetarian

Former union minister and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said that beef industry is a huge culprit in global warming. He asked all to become a vegetarian.

The Congress leader said this while addressing a discussion on Western Ghat ecosystem in Krithi International book fair, organised by a state government-controlled society in Kochi, Kerala.

” I know that the beef curry is a very important element in Kerala’s diet but there is no doubt in my mind that the carbon footprint of a non-vegetarian diet is greater than the carbon footprint of vegetarian diet”, said Ramesh.

” I have always held this view that if you want to do something on global warming, become a vegetarian” the former Environment minister added.

The Congress leader said that countries like Argentina, Brazil and US cut down forests to make room to rear cattle, which emit methane gas which is more powerful greenhouse gas and harms cattle.