CM Yogi Adityanath to give iPads to ministers to make them “tech-savvy”

Yogi Adityanath wants his entire cabinet to get iPads so they become more tech-savvy. And he won’t have to wait too long.
The Uttar Pradesh cabinet will hold a paperless meeting as early as next week.
Yogi Adityanath “has left officials behind in embracing technology,” an IAS officer said last Tuesday at the Defence Expo.
“He uses his iPad extensively for his official work, including taking down notes and giving instructions,” the bureaucrat said, according to a report by ThePrint.
Chief Minister's Office: On the instructions of CM Yogi Adityanath, all Cabinet Ministers will be given i-pads to make them techno-savvy. The Cabinet meeting which is scheduled to be held next week will be paperless, i-pads will be used. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/YLG9xN5ggW
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 13, 2020
Post Your Comments