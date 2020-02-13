CM Yogi Adityanath to give iPads to ministers to make them “tech-savvy”

Yogi Adityanath wants his entire cabinet to get iPads so they become more tech-savvy. And he won’t have to wait too long.

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet will hold a paperless meeting as early as next week.

Yogi Adityanath “has left officials behind in embracing technology,” an IAS officer said last Tuesday at the Defence Expo.

“He uses his iPad extensively for his official work, including taking down notes and giving instructions,” the bureaucrat said, according to a report by ThePrint.