Fast food chain employee loses job after taking bath in kitchen sink : Watch Video

A fast food worker was caught on camera taking a bath in a restaurant sink. The 23-second video shows the man submerged in soapy water in an industrial sink at the Wendy’s restaurant on North Lafayette Street in Greenville, Michigan In the footage, a Wendy’s worker is heard telling the bathing man to ‘wash yourself’ before throwing an item, which appears to be either soap or a sponge, into the water.

The man laughs and begins scrubbing himself, then says ‘It feels like a hot tub. I’m just enjoying life, boss.’ It is unclear if the he is completely naked under the water or if he is just shirtless, although his bare knees are visible above the suds.

The footage was originally posted to TikTok, then shared on Facebook, where it has since been viewed more than 36,000 times.