Malayalam Bigg Boss season 2 turns into a battlefield once again

Bigg Boss Malayalam is creating a huge buzz among the audience, thanks to the unending disputes in the house. Tonight’s (February 12) is no exception as contestants Pavan, Sooraj and Fukru will be seen locking horns.

In the promo video surfaced online, Pavan and Sooraj are seen having a fight in the kitchen area. Apparently, Pavan tries to snatch Sooraj’s coins, which he had won during the weekly task. Further, Pavan ends up in a fight with Fukru and Veena. Fukru says that he doesn’t feel like continuing the house.

In another video, Pavan lashes out at Jazla for taking his coins. Jazla shouts that she didn’t take it and challenges him to find it. Rajith intervenes and urges that a captain should find out the solution himself.

These fights seem to create quite a buzz in the house. In a video surfaced online, Pavan and Rajith complain to the current captain, Pashanam Shaji about other contestants. Apparently, Rajith alleges that the other contestants have targeted him and has stolen his coins.