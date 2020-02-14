7 Fighters killed in Israeli missile attack on Syria

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an international war monitoring agency has informed that a missile attack by Israel on Damascus airport has killed 7 fighters. As per agency three Syrian soldiers and 4 members of Iranian Revolutionary Guards were killed in the attack by Israel.

The attack were targeted at a military base in Damascus. As per Syrian Army sources the attack took place at 11.45 pm on Thursday.

Israel has repeatedly attacked the Iranian supported military targets in Syria. Earlier this month 23 Syrian and foreign fighters were killed in an air strike by Israel. iran has deployed militias from several countries to support the Bashar Al Assad government in Syria.