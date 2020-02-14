Four of a family commit suicide after informing police

In a shocking incident, four members of a family committed suicide after informing the police that they are going to suicide. The incident took place in Varanasi on Friday.

The dead were identified as Chetan Tulsiyan aged 46, his wife Ritu Tulsiyan aged 42 ,and their son Harsh age 17, and daughter Arshi aged 15. They were found dead in two seperate rooms on the first floor of the house. While the elderly parents of Chetan Tulsiyan were living on the ground floor of the house.

As per police Chetan has made a call to police and informed that he is going to commit suicide with his family. The police rushed to the spot but found them dead. The parents were unaware of the situation. In the primary investigation of police it is found that the children were strangulated after giving sleeping pills. Chetan was found hanging from the ceiling fan and his wife was found dead on the floor.

As per the suicide note, the lady was suffering from depression since her marriage and she was not happy with her marriage life.