‘Hindutva’ is needed for the survival of Hinduism,says BJP MP

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has made it clear that ‘Hindutva’ is needed in modern times for the survival of Hinduism. He said that Hindutva is the intellectual, political and social response of Hindus against proselytising Abrahamic faiths. The BJP MP said this while taking on the topic ‘Who is misrepresenting Hindutva?’ during Times Now summitt.

” The primary philosophical thought of India was all-inclusive, all-accepting. It was never exclusivist and most importantly, it never negate the existence and validity of any other philosophical, spiritual and religious thoughts”, said BJP MP.

This young MP will go far. Articulate, aware, well-read and absolutely clear in this thought. Take a bow @Tejasvi_Surya pic.twitter.com/KBAekhJffs — Shefali Vaidya. (@ShefVaidya) February 14, 2020

” However, when the India and Indian philosophies came into contact with the semitic Abrahamic faiths like Christianity and Islam, which inherently are exclusivist, conflicting, predatory and proselytising, a need arose for response from hindus. A response was made by Indians, by Hindus at that time, and that in the later context was called Hindutva”, said Tejasvi Surya.

” hindutva is an intellectual, political, social response of the Hindus to prevent themselves against aggression. Therefore, Hindutva cannot be dominating because Hindutva is the victim of aggression”, explained the BJP MP.