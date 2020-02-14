MINI Clubman Indian Summer Red Edition launched: Know the feature and price

The all new MINI Clubman Indian Summer Red Edition has been launched in the country. It was launched on Friday in India. And only 15 units are available for booking on Amazon from February 15.

Five people can seat inside the 6-doored Mini. It comes with 360 litres of boot space and a maximum luggage capacity of 125 litres.

The vehicle comes with Cruise Control with braking function and rear view camera, Front and Passenger Airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control and Run-flat Indicator.

The new MINI is powered by a 2-litre 4-cylinder engine with TwinPower Turbo Technology. It mobilises a peak output of 141 kW/192 hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm torque. It sprints from 100 km/hr in 7.2 seconds and the top speed is 228 km/hr. The new 7-speed steptronic transmission with double clutch comes with electronic selector-lever and enables faster gearshifts.

The vehicle is priced at Rs.44.90 lakh.