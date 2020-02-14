‘People in the country are in a mood to remove BJP government’, claims Sharad Pawar

Veteran NCP leader and former union minister Sharad Pawar has claimed that the people in the country are in a mood to remove the BJP government from the centre. The NCP chief said this in a press conference in Sangli, Maharashtra.

” Today what we are seeing is that people in the country are in a mood to remove the BJP government from the centre. Today BJP members in Parliament feel the reign of the entire nation is concentrated in only two people and they reveal this in private”, said the NCP leader.

” But on the other hand, people in the country are seeking change. They are looking for a change but change is not going to take place immediately as there is a time for elections and till that time, powerful regional parties should come together and that is what people want” Pawar added.

” People in other states also longing for the same thing that happened in Delhi. I think that we should respect the people’s wish and come together”, said Pawar.