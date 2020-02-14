Plane blown sideways by storm Ciara: watch the viral video here

Storm Ciara which has been called as the “Storm of the Century” has hit parts of Europe. In the midst, a video of plane drifting sideways due to the storm has gone viral.

As per the reports, the pilot of a Stobart Air flight was forced to abort landing at Birmingham Airport, which is well known for its heavy crosswinds.The flight was arriving from Belfast when the pilot was finally forced to abort the landing and take off again.

The video has already received more than 3 lakh views. See it here: