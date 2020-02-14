Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah pay tribute to Pulwama attack martyrs

This day last year, India witnessed one of the bloodiest terror attack at Pulwama killing 40 army personal. Commemorating the martyrdom, home minister Amit Shah and Defence minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to all the martyrs who were killed after an explosive laden vehicle rammed into the convoy in Jammu and Kashmir. The responsibility was later taken by Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Rajnath Sing tweeted his thoughts:

Remembering the fallen @crpfindia personnel who were martyred during the dastardly attack in Pulwama(J&K) on this day in 2019. India will never forget their sacrifice. Entire nation stands united against terrorism and we are committed to continue our fight against this menace. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 14, 2020

Top officials said that a memorial with names of all the 40 personnel will be inaugurated at the Lethora camp on Friday.

“The names of all the 40 personnel along with their pictures will be part of the memorial along with the moto of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) — ‘Seva and Nishtha’ (Service and Loyalty).It definitely was an unfortunate incident and we have learnt our lessons now. We were always extra alert during our movement but now an extra layer of alertness has been added to it,” Additional Director General Zulfiquar Hasan quoted.