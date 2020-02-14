Sensex and Nifty begin with high points

Sensex and Nifty today began with high points in the markert. The market benchmark Sensex rose over 200 points in the beginning session driven by gains in HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Infosys in the middle of stron foreign fund inflow.

The BSE index with 30 share was trading at 233.20 points or 0.56% higher at 41,692.99 and the NSE advanced 59.85, or 0.49% to 12,234.50. In the previous session, Sensex settled 106.11 points or 0.26 per cent, lower at 41,459.79, and Nifty dropped 26.55 points or 0.22 per cent to close at 12,174.65.

Almost all the sensex components were trading on a positive note. Asian Paints rose upto 1.33% followed by HCL, HDFC, Ultra tech, Bharti Airtel and L&T.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 5 paise against the US dollar to 71.31 in morning session.

Global crude benchmark Brent slipped 0.12 per cent to USD 56.27 per barrel.