‘Sudani From Nigeria’, director to join hands with Fahadh Faasil

It has been rumoured that the national award winning director Zakariya of ‘Sudani From Nigeria’ fame will team up with Fahadh Faasil. Zakariya’s second movie ‘Halal Love Story’ is ready for release. The new film with Fahad will start rolling only after this. more details about the film will be revealed soon.

‘Halal Love Story’ is penned by Muhsin Parari and Zakariya. They had earlier jointly wrote ‘Sudani From Nigeria’. The film is bankrolled by Aashiq Abu, Jesna Ashim and Harshad Ali. The film is touted to be a feel good family drama.

The film has oju George, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sharafudheen and Grace Antony in the lead roles.