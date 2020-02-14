Valentine’s Day special poster of ‘Keshu Ee Veedinte Nathan’ released: See it here

A special Valentine’s Day poster of the upcoming Malayalam film ‘Keshu Ee Veedinte Nathan’ starring Dileep and Urvashi has released online on Friday. The poster has gone viral after its release.

Dileep plays a middle-aged family man’s role in the film. Urvashi is playing the female lead in the film. This is for the first time that Urvashi and Dileep are playing a couple. ‘June’ fame Vaishnavi and ‘Thanneer Mathan Dhinangal’ fame Naslen play the couple’s two kids.

The film is penned by national award winner Sajeev Pazhoor. Anusree, Siddique, Salim Kumar, Harisree Ashokan, Kalabhavan Shajon, Hareesh Kanaran, Sreejith Ravi, Jaffer Idukki, Kottayam Nazeer, Ganapathi, Swasika are the supporting cast of the film.

The film has cinematography by Anil Nair and songs composed by director Nadirshah himself. Bijibal is composing the background score.

It is being produced by Dileep and Nadirsha. The makers are planning to release the film during the Vishu season in April.