PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 1,000 crore tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi tomorrow, inaugurate 34 development projects worth about Rs 1,000 crore.

Prime Minister will also unveil a 63-foot statue of Deendayal Upadhyaya. ‘This will be the largest statue of the leader in the country. More than 200 artisans were working day and night for the last one year to complete the statue,’ the Prime Minister’s Office said.At a public function, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation 34 projects that will include a 430-bed superspeciality government hospital at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and a 74-bed psychiatry hospital at the varsity. The superspeciality hospital, built at a cost of Rs 164 crore, will aid about 200 million people from seven neighbouring states and Nepal. Modi laid the foundation of the facility in December, 2016.

The Mahakaal Express, which the PM will flag off through video link, will connect the three ‘jyotirling pilgrim centres’ of Varanasi, Ujjain and Omkareshwar. This will be the first overnight-journey private train in the country, the government said.Of the 34 projects scheduled to be inaugurated on Sunday, 16 are related to the construction of roads at a cost of about Rs 240 crore. The PM will also lay the foundations of 14 development projects in his parliamentary constituency. These are estimated to be worth about Rs 200 crore.

‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate development projects worth Rs 1,000 crore to the nation and will lay the foundation of projects worth Rs 200 crore during his visit to Varanasi on February 16. All preparations regarding the visit have been completed,’ Varanasi divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal said.