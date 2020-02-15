Pulwama terror attack : Villagers build life-size statue of jawan killed in attack

Maneshwar Basumatary, a native of Tamulpur, a town 80 Kilometre away from Guwahati, was a Head Constable in the Central Reserve Police Force when he lost his life in the deadly terror-strike in Kashmir that claimed 40 lives.

Maneshwar Basumatary’s family, friends and the villagers raised around Rs 10 Lakh to build the fibre-glass statue in his honour.CRPF officers and jawans also joined in to pay floral tributes.

Mr Basumatary’s son, Dhananjoy, said that the people would ask about his father’s story upon seeing the statue.

“Government has kept all promises and also stays in touch , officers from CRPF had been coming often to find out our wellbeing PATCH but we wanted something beyond symbolism, when people will see the statue they will enquire about his story, get to know that he was from this village,” said Dhananjoy Basumatary.