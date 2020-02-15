‘This is India’s Usain Bolt’, Kannada youth impresses after buffalo race

Spreading like hay fire on Twitter chatter, a dark chap from Karnataka is winning hearts on the internet. Srinivasa Gowda a construction worker from Karnataka instantly rose to fame as he is now compared to Sprint legend Jamaica’s Usain Bolt. Many prominent figures including Central sports minister Kiran Rijju, MP Shashi Tharoor are only two to be named among the scores who are left impressed by the astounding athletic performance of Gowda.

Gowda along with his fellow contenders is said to cover a distance of 100 m in just 9.55 sec. The world record-holding performance of Usain Bolt is 9.58 sec. Apparently Gowda demonstrated his feat in a mud-filled paddy field running along with buffalos with spectators arguing the performance could even be better if he is tested in sprint turf. Gowda’s wiry strength left each of the spectators in awe.

The incident took place during the traditional ‘Kambala’ or buffalo race in Karnataka. Several people shared the video of the race on varied social media platforms. In the video, shared by a YouTube user, Gowda competes with other participants. While managing two buffaloes, he runs through a muddy field and emerges victorious.

Anand Mahindra tweeted “Just one look at his physique and you know this man is capable of extraordinary athletic feats,” tweeted Anand Mahindra. Soon after Mahindra dropped the post, Rijju replied and wrote: “I’ll call Karnataka’s Srinivasa Gowda for trials by top SAI Coaches.” The minister then added, “lack of knowledge in masses about the standards of Olympics especially in athletics where ultimate human strength and endurance are surpassed.” Further adding, he will ensure that no talents in India are left untested.

“Faster Than Usain Bolt? Karnataka Man Running With Buffaloes Covers 100 Metres in Just 9.55 Seconds. I urge the Athletics Association of India to take this man under their wing & make an Olympic champion of him. Wonder how many hidden talents we have!” wrote Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor.